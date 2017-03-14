Popular breakfast chain to open several Charlotte-area locations this year

The popular breakfast/brunch restaurant Famous Toastery continues its expansion throughout the Charlotte area.
A Rock Hill location is slated to open later this year, and an uptown location will open by June. The chain’s management also said this week will open its second Mooresville location in the downtown area this summer.
Co-founder Robert Maynard told the Observer the company expects to have around 25 stores in the Charlotte market in the next two years. Currently, it has nine.
“We just want to keep the ball rolling,” Maynard said. “We’ve been successful at our stores.”
Local couple Chuck and Stacy White, retired teachers who opened Famous Toastery’s other Mooresville location two years ago, will open the downtown Mooresville location at 170 N. Main St., which used to be a restaurant called the Daily Grind. The build-out will take about eight to nine weeks, the Whites said, so the plan for now is to open by July.
“We hadn’t realize how excited our customers would be for us to expand down there,” Stacy White said of the Mooresville area. She estimates the new store will employ at least 15-20 full-time workers.
Famous Toastery, which first opened in Huntersville as Toast Cafe in 2005, was named a franchise to watch in December 2015 by CNBC. But, Maynard said, “the goal was never to be a chain.”
The popularity of dining out for breakfast/brunch has increased competition, Maynard said, though he said that’s not a bad thing. “We like competition – it’s fun. It would stink if there was no other breakfast place.”
Famous Toastery currently operates 18 locations, and over 30 more are planned, Maynard said. He estimates that by the end of this year, the company have created almost 1,000 jobs.
A few days ago, the chain opened a restaurant in Philadelphia, its first location outside the southeast. It also opened a location in Columbia a few months ago. Famous Toastery, Maynard said, will open in Colorado in a couple of months, and in Long Island later this summer. Other area restaurants are also planned for Morrisville, Holly Springs, Garner and Greenville.
