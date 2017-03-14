Old warehouse near NoDa could house breweries, bars

1:13 Will peaches be the pits? Pause

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:55 Charlotte-Havana inaugural flight

2:22 Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good talks coal ash cleanup

2:02 Co-founder of PayPal calls bathroom debate 'distraction from our real problems'

0:33 500 power trucks roll out to help restore power after Hurricane Matthew

0:44 PETA protests UniverSoul Circus in Charlotte

1:06 Candice Bergen adds her artwork to handbags

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts