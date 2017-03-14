Old warehouse near NoDa could house breweries, bars

A former warehouse in Villa Heights, near NoDa, is being redeveloped and marketed to new retail tenants, which could include restaurants, breweries and bars.
The building at 2100 North Davidson St. is 18,000 square feet, and it will be subdivided for multiple tenants, said James Craig of Lat Purser & Associates, the Charlotte firm marketing the space.
Residents in the surrounding area are adamant on calling the neighborhood Villa Heights. “They want to maintain their own identity,” Craig said.
“We want to have that project delivered by early fall,” he added
The booming area could be a big draw for future tenants, Craig said. The old warehouse is about a five-minute walk from the Lynx Blue Line extension, and it’s within half a mile from seven new apartment projects, or over 1,500 units.
Similar to the development in South End, new offices, apartments, restaurants and breweries have been springing up along the Blue Line extension as the 9.3-mile, $1.2 billion project takes shape.
Last month, Charlotte Area Transit System authorities said that the Blue Line won’t open in August as previously planned, and might not carry passengers until next March.
