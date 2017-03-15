New medical spa coming to SouthPark this summer near Whole Foods

A cosmetic treatment center that provides services like body contouring and cellulite reduction is coming to the Sharon Square shopping complex in SouthPark this summer.
LightRx Face & Body will occupy a 1,500 square-foot space, and construction is expected to begin soon, according to a statement this week from Pappas Properties, the Charlotte firm that developed Sharon Square.
Physicians at the medical spa will provide non-surgical cosmetic treatments like body contouring, laser liposuction, cellulite reduction, skin tightening, skin rejuvenation and laser hair removal.
“Sharon Square was the ideal location for us as we introduce LightRx Face & Body to Charlotte. We are really looking forward to being a part of a community with such a unique culture and character,” said Rich Morgan, president of LightRx.
Among others, tenants in Sharon Square include a Whole Foods, Oak Steakhouse, a gourmet pet shop called Woof Gang Bakery and soon, a two-story Starbucks that will serve craft beer and wine.
