New restaurants could replace Junior League warehouse in Plaza Midwood

A building currently occupied by the Junior League of Charlotte WearHouse in Plaza Midwood could soon be home to restaurants, bars and other new retail tenants.
The approximately 10,000 square-foot space at 1117 Pecan Ave. is in the Central Square Business Park and Shopping Center, near CVS, Yoga One and Five Guys.
The building is divided into three portions – the first is 2,798 square feet, the second is 3,182 square feet and the third is 3,318 square feet, according to marketing plans from the Nichols Company.
Renovation work inside will begin when leases are executed and permits are secured, said Josh Beaver, a Nichols Company vice president.
“We’re in talks with some restaurants that will be new to the market, but we also are targeting retail and service tenants so that we’re not creating a parking issue with too many food-related tenants,” Beaver said.
It’s unclear where the JLC WearHouse is going. A post on the consignment store’s Facebook page says it is closed Wednesday through Friday, and that all merchandise is on sale through March 31. A Junior League representative could not be reached for comment.
