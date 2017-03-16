Need mulch hauled or leaves raked? Charlotte now has an app for that

A service that offers customers handyman work launches Thursday in the Charlotte area.
TaskRabbit, available via mobile app, offers homeowners and renters a variety of services, including moving and hauling, and yard work and removal, the company said in a statement this week. Charlotte marks TaskRabbit’s 24th city.
The service will be available throughout the Charlotte area, including in Eastover, Freedom Park, Dilworth, Foxcroft, Barclay Downs, Elizabeth, Wendover-Sedgewood and Myers Park.
To use the service, customers can download the TaskRabbit mobile app on their smart phones, or via taskrabbit.com. When the request for service is received, Taskrabbit connects users to a fully vetted “tasker” within minutes.
Charlotte workers are increasingly turning to a slew of side-jobs – including home-sharing, grocery delivery and ride-sharing – to supplement their incomes. TaskRabbit says the “taskers” they employ make an average of $35 an hour.
TaskRabbit also launches its services Thursday in Cincinnati, Kansas City, Minneapolis/St. Paul and Salt Lake City. The San Francisco-based company was started in 2008.
