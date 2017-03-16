Popular Plaza Midwood burger joint to open location No. 2 in Noda

The popular Moo & Brew restaurant/bar is opening its second location in the heart of NoDa.
Owners Ken Thomas and Zach Current have signed a lease for an approximately 5,000 square-foot space at the corner of North Davidson and 36th streets, formerly home to Revolution Ale House. The goal is to open this summer, Thomas said.
The new location is almost twice as big as the original in Plaza Midwood, Thomas said. He and Current are working with Cluck Design once again on the layout. The new location, Thomas said, will have several walk-in refrigerators, as well as 44 taps (four more than the Plaza Midwood location.)
The menu will be “90 percent” the same as the one at Plaza Midwood – it will include burgers, beers, Southern-inspired sides like fried green tomatoes and more.
“Like Plaza Midwood, Noda has that creative vibe that we love. The art and the music fits well with our concept,” Thomas said.
The original Moo & Brew in Plaza Midwood opened last May in the space previously occupied by Joe Hoppers on Central Avenue.
