Dean & DeLuca beefs up its grocery offerings at SouthPark

Heating up competition with other upscale grocers in SouthPark, Dean & DeLuca is beefing up the assortment of groceries at its Phillips Place store.
The gourmet food store will begin selling a selection of meat, seafood and produce this month, according to a statement this week. The new product line-up will include items from farmers in the “hyper-local area,” or 40 miles from the store, as well as the rest of the state.
The grocer is hosting a grand unveiling event March 30 from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Free and open to the public, the event will let customers meet the new vendors and watch recipe demonstrations. To RSVP, visit deandeluca.com/spring-tasting-nc or call 704-643-6868.
“We’re now a source for all grocery needs but (also) a resource for the highest quality meat, seafood and produce for everyday and special occasions,” said Joshua Jordan, general manager of Dean & DeLuca Charlotte.
Some of the new vendors include Heritage Farms Cheshire Pork, Joyce Farms, Salumeria Biellese, Atlantic Sapphire Salmon and the Produce Alliance, among others.
SouthPark is home to a growing number of high-end grocers. Just down the street from Dean & DeLuca is Whole Foods, and at SouthPark mall is Reid’s Fine Foods, which opened in 2015. Reid’s has another location nearby in Myer’s Park, too.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments