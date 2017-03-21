Popular Charlotte startup SkillPop to expand into new cities

Charlotte’s popular SkillPop concept is expanding outside North Carolina.
The start-up that offers pop-up classes on everything from hand-lettering to public speaking to social media is launching a four-week tour starting April 23. During that time, SkillPop will offer classes in seven cities – mostly in the southeast –to determine future expansion locations, founder and CEO Haley Bohon said.
SkillPop is announcing the tour in its newsletter Tuesday morning and will announce the first city next week, Bohon said. All classes will be taught by selected local professionals, and they will be hosted in “unique venues” in each city, SkillPop said in a statement.
SkillPop said those outside Charlotte and Raleigh who are interested can nominate their city as a possible expansion site via the company’s website.
Bohon, a mechanical engineer, started SkillPop in September 2015 to “make learning really easy and accessible,” she said. “I noticed how learning is trending online, but never the way I learned best – with other people.”
Bohon expanded the popular concept into Raleigh last August. The company has experienced fast growth over the last two years – In early 2015, SkillPop offered 10-15 classes a month, Bohon said. Today, that number is closer to 40 a month. A company originally composed of just Bohon, SkillPop now employs four people full-time, and another five part-time, Bohon said.
“We’ve grown so fast and it feels like we can’t get enough classes on the calendar,” she said.
Starting Tuesday, SkillPop will have a new section of its website devoted to the tour (skillpop.com/tour) and will also update its Instagram with new cities. Classes in Charlotte will continue as usual during the four-week tour.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments