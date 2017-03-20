Publix opens newest N.C. store on Wednesday

Florida grocery chain Publix opens its first store in Statesville Wednesday at 7 a.m.
The new 45,600 square-foot store is at 134 Venture Lane, in the North Pointe Shopping Center, about 44 miles north of uptown Charlotte.
The grocer said this week that its opening-day ceremony will feature appearances from the Statesville mayor, chamber and Statesville High School band drum line.
In the Charlotte area, it’s not unusual to see a Publix store in close proximity to a Harris Teeter store. But Statesville doesn’t have a Harris Teeter yet, either. Other supermarkets nearby include a Food Lion and Wal-Mart Supercenter.
Publix first opened in the North Carolina market in 2014 with a store in Ballantyne. It’s been expanding aggressively, most recently with a store in Charlotte’s Prosperity Village late last year. The grocer opened a store in South End in 2015, and is also in the midst of constructing another location in Cotswold. It’ll also open its first Boone location April 5.
