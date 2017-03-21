New on-demand dry cleaner opens next week in Dilworth

A new dry cleaning chain that offers free laundry pick-up and delivery opens next week in Dilworth.
Martinizing Dry Cleaning opens March 31 in the spot previously occupied by Princess Cleaners in the Dilworth Gardens Shopping Center at 1408 E. Blvd., Suite AA. Martinizing offers free home and office laundry pick-up and delivery via a mobile app, the company said in a statement.
Martinizing, a chain with over 400 locations, also offers dry-cleaning services for household items like rugs, comforters and duvet covers. The company additionally said it will pick up and deliver laundry orders in “residential and commercial lockers” that are installed in apartment buildings and commercial locations throughout Charlotte.
Within two days, laundry items are picked up and returned to the lockers, which are open 24 hours a day, the company said. It isn’t clear where the lockers are installed – a spokesman could not immediately be reached.
Princess Cleaners, which opened in 1994, was bought by local entrepreneur Kyle Panther in late 2016. He then re-branded the business as Martinizing Dry Cleaning.
The store is hosting a grand opening celebration March 31-April 1. During that time, customers can enter to win $500 in dry cleaning, the company said.
Dilworth Gardens is the shopping complex that is also home to Fresh Market and Pio Pio, among other retailers.
