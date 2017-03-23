Publix breaks ground on its latest Charlotte-area store Thursday

Florida grocer Publix breaks ground on its latest Charlotte-area store on Thursday.
The 49,000 square-foot store at the Shoppes at Hanfield in Indian Trail will be the supermarket chain’s first location in Union County. The company is holding a ground-breaking ceremony at 10 a.m. to celebrate the occasion.
The new store is less than half a mile from a Harris Teeter store up the road. It’s not unusual for Publix to build a store near its Matthews-based competitor – the two chains cater to the same customer demographic. That’s the case, for example, in Cotswold, where Publix is building a store directly across Randolph Road from Harris Teeter.
Publix has said the Indian Trail store will employ between 125-150 people. It is expected to open later this year.
Publix has been expanding rapidly in North Carolina since opening its first store in the state in Ballantyne in 2014. The chain opened its newest store in the state in Statesville on Wednesday.
