New restaurant coming to former Mynt site near South End

Curious about what’s been going on at the site of the former Mynt Restaurant & Lounge near South End?
The roughly 3,300 square-foot space will eventually be home to a new restaurant, said Josh Beaver, a broker at The Nichols Company. The Charlotte firm in the midst of renovating the property at the corner of Mint Street and Summit Avenue.
Nichols’ project includes modernizing the interior and exterior of the property, which Beaver describes as “dated.”
“We want someone that serves good food and appeals to the dramatically shifting neighborhood,” Beaver said. Stiles, for example, is putting in a 64,000 square-foot office building nearby at 300 West Summit Ave., Beaver noted.
He added that his firm has been in touch with several prospective restaurant tenants, and that they hope to fill the spot soon.
The renovated building – which Nichols is calling Summit Crossing – that formerly housed Mynt already has one tenant, clothing store Artifact Public, which opened last year.
