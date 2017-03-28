German grocer to reopen two remodeled Charlotte-area stores next month

The German grocer Aldi is reopening two newly remodeled Charlotte-area stores next month.
The supermarket chain’s Belmont store at 6402 Wilkinson Blvd. reopens April 6, and its Charlotte store at 6454 Albemarle Road reopens April 13, the grocer said in a statement Monday.
Aldi is ultimately planning to invest $48 million to renovate its 31 stores in the Charlotte area. It’s part of a company-wide, $1.6 billion investment to upgrade the chain’s 1,300 U.S. stores by 2020.
As part of the remodels, the stores will have expanded produce, dairy and bakery sections. They will also have new store redesigns, Aldi said, that include high ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials.
Aldi says it offers groceries at prices up to 50 percent lower than its competitors. The supermarket chain competes with Wal-Mart, Food Lion and Lidl, another European grocer with plans to expand in Charlotte. Aldi reopened its first newly redesigned Charlotte-area store last November in Mooresville.
Comments