Several restaurants to open this fall on old Charlotte Coliseum site

A number of new restaurants will open this fall at City Park, the development on the former Charlotte Coliseum site southeast of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
In the two-building shopping center on West Tyvola will be a free-standing Panera Bread, as well as a Chipotle, a Firehouse Subs and a Starbucks, said Jackson Smith, a development manager with Aston Properties. The development has one remaining retail space available.
Smith said the new City Park retail will cater to the approximately 70,000 people who work within a three-mile radius of the new development. Sealed Air, for instance, broke ground in 2015 on its new headquarters office nearby, where it will eventually employ nearly 1,300.
Construction on the retail portion of the 170-acre development got underway earlier this year and should wrap up by late summer, Smith said.
Opening dates of the restaurants were not immediately available.
Aston bought about 2.6 acres of the property near the entrance last year from Pope & Land, the firm that bought the former Coliseum site in 2006 for roughly $30 million.
The Coliseum, previously home of the Charlotte Hornets, was leveled in 2007, but the development has lagged since then. Now, in addition to a new dual-branded Residence Inn & Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, new apartments and houses for sale by Ryan Homes are open on at City Park.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments