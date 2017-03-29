Gastonia’s first brewery sets an opening date

Gastonia’s first brewery opens April 22 in the historic Highland neighborhood near downtown.
Cavendish Brewery will be in an old Craig Dodge automotive dealership at 207 N. Chester St. The brewery will have 16 taps including its five flagship “old world” beers – a Belgian Blonde, an India Pale Lager, Robust Porter, IPA and a Dampfbier – as well as rotating seasonals, according to its website.
Owners told Charlotte Five earlier this year that they chose the old car dealership because it gives them space to expand. They’re also in a relatively sleepy part of town, but hope that the Cavendish business helps draw in others.
That could mean major growth for the Highland neighborhood if Gastonia is anything like Charlotte, where breweries have been repurposing old buildings and spurring revitalization of once-forgotten neighborhoods.
“We will be Gastonia’s first and only brewery and we know the people of Gastonia (and Charlotte and surrounding areas) have been waiting for a brewery of our kind,” said Andrew Heath, the brewery’s manager of sales and distribution, in an email.
