Restaurants, a coffee shop and others in talks to open at old Lola’s site uptown

Restaurants, a coffee shop, a salon and other retailers are in talks to open later this year at 300 South Brevard, formerly the AT&T Plaza Building and previous home of the beloved Lola’s restaurant.
MPV Properties is marketing almost 29,000 square feet of ground-level retail at the office building, which is wrapping up a $15 million renovation project.
The gutted office building, originally occupied by Bell South, also has a new open-floor plan, new lobbies, an outdoor terrace, a patio area on Brevard Street and soon, a covered connection between the entrance on the other side of the Blue Line light rail stop.
“We are negotiating with some full service restaurants, fast casual restaurants, juice bar and coffee bar concepts, and a fitness use. We are also in discussions with some salon concepts,” said Keely Hines, a senior broker at MPV, in an email.
Lola’s, the southern-style restaurant that used to occupy the building’s corner space, was a favorite of Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, who served Thanksgiving meals there through his foundation. The restaurant closed last summer and operated for a while as a food truck. Owner Bruce Stewart is now focusing on another restaurant concept out in Brevard.
Stream Realty purchased the 360,000 square-foot uptown building in 2015 for $45.5 million. Interior work on the building wrapped up earlier this month, and the outside should be done by May, the firm has said.
