New south Charlotte restaurant hosts job fair, sets new opening date

2:42 Textile jobs gone for good: One worker's story Pause

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

2:04 Major Mike Smathers discusses double homicide on Glencannon Drive

2:39 Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong

1:54 National champs! Dawn Staley cuts down the net

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

6:10 UNC's Williams talks Gonzaga, craps and cops

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:13 American Airlines’ hub in Charlotte has a new nerve center