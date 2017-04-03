New south Charlotte restaurant hosts job fair, sets new opening date

Ted’s Montana Grill, an Atlanta restaurant concept new to Charlotte, is hosting a job fair now through April 15. The restaurant opens April 24, a week later than it had originally planned.
The hiring event takes place Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the restaurant’s new location in the Waverly development in south Charlotte at 7404 Waverly Walk Ave., according to a statement from the restaurant.
Ted’s is hiring at least 80 to staff the new restaurant. It’s looking for bartenders, servers, prep cooks, line cooks, dishwashers and hosts. Those interested can apply online at tedsmontanagrill.com/careers.
The new 4,800 square-foot restaurant will be Ted’s second location in North Carolina – the chain operates another in Durham. Ted’s was founded by media entrepreneur Ted Turner and restaurateur George McKerrow Jr. in 2002. It operates 46 restaurants nationwide.
The restaurant is known for its bison burgers and also serves seafood, gluten-free items, hand-crafted cocktails, craft beer and milkshakes.
Waverly, which broke ground in 2015, is one of the largest mixed-use developments underway in Charlotte. Other tenants include a Whole Foods, Hilton Garden Inn, residences, medical offices and more than 25 other retailers.
