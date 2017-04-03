Topgolf is hiring 500 ahead of its June opening in Charlotte

Topgolf is looking to fill 500 full-time and part-time jobs ahead of the opening of its new entertainment facility in Charlotte. Available positions include servers, bartenders, guest services staff and more.
Topgolf is opening its 65,000 square-foot Charlotte facility at 8024 Savoy Corporate Dr. in early June, the company said in a statement Monday. This will be its 33rd location.
The available jobs are posted online at topgolf.com/careers. Interested applicants, Topgolf said, can sign up online for a job interview, which the company describes as “interactive, high-energy and fun.” Interviews include team-building challenges, X-Factor-style panel questioning and more.
Some of the perks Topgolf employees receive include free game play and discounts on food and drinks, the company said.
“We are looking for talented associates who are passionate about hospitality and want to work in a buzzing, high-volume social environment,” said Clayton Stanley, Topgolf Charlotte director of operations.
Topgolf’s new Charlotte facility will include three levels, with 3,000 square feet of space for private events and 102 hitting bays for up to six players at a time. It will activities like a golf game with micro-chipped balls that automatically keep score, social leagues, golf lessons, golf tournaments, a restaurant and bar and more than 200 big-screen TVs, among other amenities.
Construction began last year at the new Topgolf site near Arrowood and I-485, at the Whitehall Corporate Center.
