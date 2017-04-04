Old electronics repair store near NoDa may be turned into a brewery

Charlotte’s brewery scene just keeps getting bigger.
A rezoning request was filed with the city last week for the 1.36-acre property at 2501 The Plaza – between Plaza Midwood and NoDa. The plans specifically request for it to be used as a brewery.
The existing two-story building, previously home to an electronics repair store called Carphonics Sight & Sound, will remain, plans show. Other features that could be added to the property include a deck, an outdoor service area and roll-up doors.
Property records show Donald Poole sold the site last summer to a group called Fine Plaza, LLC, for $850,000. A representative from Fine Plaza could not be reached.
If the site redevelopment goes as planned, a brewery at 2501 The Plaza be the first of its kind in the immediate vicinity. It’s just over a mile from Free Range Brewing and Heist in NoDa, and about 1.4 miles away from Legion in Plaza Midwood.
A brewery could also prompt further redevelopment in the area – in areas like NoDa, South End and Plaza Midwood, breweries over the years have been repurposing old buildings and spurring revitalization of once-forgotten neighborhoods.
