New Jimmy John’s opens near Montford, will hire 20

A new Jimmy John’s is now opened on Park Road near Montford, and management is looking to hire 20 employees.
The new sandwich shop at 4500 Park Road, next to the new Viva Chicken, is the chain’s fifth location in the city of Charlotte, according to a statement this week. Those interested in employment can stop by the store, which is open daily from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
“Charlotte is a growing market and we want to continue to grow with it,” owner Bryan Hawk said.
Elsewhere in Charlotte, Jimmy John’s is also planning another store in South End on the first floor of the new building at 2400 South Blvd., which will also house make-your-own-pizza restaurant, a credit union and a medical center.
Illinois-based Jimmy Johns, known for its “freaky fast delivery,” offers made-to-order sandwiches.
