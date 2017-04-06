New Jimmy John’s opens near Montford, will hire 20

0:58 Dowd YMCA breaks ground for big makeover Pause

2:21 91-year-old keeps on truckin' at grocery store job

2:42 Textile jobs gone for good: One worker's story

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

2:01 The Gold District

0:53 Bank of America gives $565,000 to help Charlotteans rise out of poverty

0:47 After Raleigh apartment fire, safety of wood construction questioned

0:18 Winds push over 100-year-old oak tree

2:37 Add this to S-Town buzz: Carolinians may know the professor