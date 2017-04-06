Several store changes to come soon at Northlake Mall

Northlake Mall, which is about to begin a major addition, announced several store changes this week.
The women’s clothing and accessory boutique Francesca’s will open April 29 in the mall’s upper level near Macy’s, according to a statement from the mall Thursday. The first 20 shoppers in line will receive a gift card to the store.
The mall also said that The Walking Company, a shoe store, is remodeling and relocating to a larger space on the mall’s upper level between Victoria’s Secret and Soma Intimates.
And this summer, Parry’s Pizzeria & Bar will open at Northlake. It will be in the spot previously occupied by Bravo Cucina Italiana, near the mall’s main entrance next to Firebirds. Parry’s specializes in New York style pizza, and this will be the its first location outside Colorado.
The latest retail changes follow several other previously announced updates at the mall. J.Crew closed at Northlake earlier this year, for example. The mall is also about to begin a $50 million addition that will add 200,000 square feet of retail to a lot adjacent to the mall off Interstate 77.
