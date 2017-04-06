New arcade game bar opens soon in South End

A new arcade game bar is opening soon in South End’s Gold District.
Palmer St. will be in a former office warehouse space at 412 W. Palmer St., just up the street from Unknown Brewing and Craft Tasting Room. Owner Chris Hathaway says the goal is to open within the next 10 days.
Palmer St. will have 20 craft beers on tap, as well as a selection of bottles and cans. The bar will also serve food, and it will have over 30 classic video arcade games and pinball machines, according to its Facebook page.
Ahead of its opening, Palmer St. is hiring for all positions, Hathaway said – bartenders, sandwich makers and a bar manager. Those interested can send their resume to palmerstgamebar@gmail.com.
Charlotte’s Gold District is the quickly developing neighborhood roughly bounded by Winnifred and Morehead streets, the railroad tracks to the west and Summit Avenue.
The area is largely still industrial, but businesses are starting to pop up. Along with Craft and Unknown, Korean-barbecue fusion restaurant Seoul Food opened close by. A new restaurant will open in the former Mynt Restaurant and Lounge space, too.
