Charlotte’s West End to host breakfast food truck rally starting Saturday

Charlotte’s West End is hosting a monthly breakfast food truck rally starting Saturday that runs through the fall.
Food trucks for “Savory Saturday” will be parked in the Arts Factory parking lot 1545 West Trade St. from 8 a.m.-11 a.m., according to a statement from Charlotte Center City Partners. Participating trucks include Two Chicks and a Truck, The Breakfast Food Truck and The Coffee Priest.
The family-friendly event will also include a 1-mile walk starting at 7:30 a.m., and an art market and live music at the Collard Green Museum (in the green space between the Arts Factory and Mosaic Village) from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
The breakfast food truck rally takes place the second Saturday of every month from April 8 through October.
“We created this event so people have a chance to meet the wonderful cross section of our neighborhood and our community”, said J’Tanya Adams, president of the Historic West End Partners.
