European grocer to hire 150 at new NC regional headquarters

It’s looking like Lidl is getting closer to beginning its expansion into the southeast.
The European grocery chain is hosting a hiring event next week to staff its new facility in Alamance County. Then later this summer, Lidl plans to open its first 20 stores in the Carolinas and Virginia.
The supermarket chain said in a statement it will hire up to 150 logistics positions at its new regional headquarters and distribution center in Mebane, which is about 120 miles northwest of Charlotte. Salaries for logistics positions will be up to $20 an hour plus benefits, Lidl said.
The hiring event takes place at the new facility, which is at 3815 Senator Ralph Scott Pkwy, April 20 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Walk ins are welcome, Lidl said, though candidates are “strongly encouraged” to apply online. Those interested should also bring a resume to the event. Attire is business casual.
The new $125 million facility will become operational later this year, Lidl said.
Lidl, which has been hosting hiring events to staff stores in Charlotte, is breaking into the U.S. market a bit sooner than expected, as the Washington Post reported earlier this year. The company had originally said it planned to break into the competitive U.S. market by 2018.
A Lidl spokesman has said the company has not yet established which stores will open first, though several – including locations in Mooresville and Rock Hill – are currently under construction.
Comments