NC donut chain to open Charlotte location No. 2 next week

Rise Biscuits Donuts is opening its second Charlotte location April 22 in Steele Creek.
The new breakfast and lunch spot will be in the RiverGate Shopping Center next to Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, according to a statement Monday. To celebrate its opening, Rise will be giving away free biscuits and donuts in a preview event April 21 to anyone who likes its Facebook page.
On its opening day, the new Rise will donate 10 percent of the day’s sales to nearby Palisades Park Elementary PTSA.
Rise, based in Durham, opened its first Charlotte location in Ballantyne in December.
Rise restaurants are open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and along with donuts, serve savory biscuit sandwiches and coffees in a to-go format.
“We are excited to be bringing the best dang biscuits and donuts to this special part of Charlotte,” Rise Steele Creek franchise owner Ankit Desai said.
The restaurant chain currently operates 12 North Carolina locations, and recently opened its first out-of-state location in Texas. Rise is also planning store openings soon in Georgia, Virginia and Florida.
