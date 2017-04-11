Sears to close another Charlotte-area store

Another major retailer will soon close its doors for good in the Charlotte area.
Sears has made the “difficult but necessary” decision to close its department store at the Monroe Crossing shopping center in Monroe in late June, spokesman Howard Riefs told the Observer. The store began a liquidation sale last weekend, he added.
It’s unclear how many store employees will lose their jobs – that figure is not made public, Riefs said. Those affected will be eligible to receive severance, and also will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other area Sears or Kmart stores.
“We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced,” Riefs said.
Sears is the second anchor to announce that it’s closing its Monroe Crossing store – J.C. Penney said last month it will close the doors of its Monroe department store in June as part of a company-wide cost-saving initiative. The only anchor remaining at Monroe Crossing is Belk.
Department stores have been shuttering stores in Charlotte and beyond as shoppers are increasingly opting to shop online.
Earlier this year, Sears said it was closing 150 unprofitable stores nationwide, including a Kmart store in Concord. Macy’s closed its Pineville store at Carolina Place Mall earlier this year. Sears also closed its store in Gastonia’s Eastridge Mall in late 2014, and its space there remains vacant.
Riefs noted that Sears customers who have a Shop Your Way membership can still participate in the program Kmart locations.
Sears’ 78,000 square-foot location at Monroe Crossing opened in 2001.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
