Chipotle will soon open two new Charlotte locations

Chipotle is opening two new Charlotte locations this month – near Northlake Mall and at the new Waverly development in south Charlotte
The first at the Northcrest Shopping Center (9821 Northlake Center Pkwy.) opens April 18. The second at Waverly (11619 Waverly Center Dr.) opens in late June.
The two locations are currently hiring, the company said. Those interested can apply at careers.chipotle.com.
Normal hours of operation for both locations will be 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week.
Chipotle operates 14 other locations within the Charlotte metro area, according to its website. The Tex-Mex chain will also open a location on the former Charlotte Coliseum site southeast of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
