South End will soon get its second Starbucks.
The new Harris Teeter under construction on South Boulevard will include a Starbucks cafe. While an opening date isn’t yet set, the grocer is anticipating it to be sometime this summer, a spokeswoman said.
The new grocery store is less than half a mile down the street from Publix, which opened in April 2015. Publix opened a Starbucks kiosk in its store earlier this year.
It makes sense that both Harris Teeter and Publix would both want Starbucks locations in their stores – the two supermarkets compete closely with each other for customers, and say they look for ways to enhance the shopping experience.
The new Harris Teeter will anchor the Sedgefield shopping center redevelopment, which is at the southeast corner of South Boulevard and Poindexter Drive intersection.
Sedgefield is the original site of Harris Teeter’s second-ever store, and it operated there until 1988.
