New ABC store coming to Concord

A new ABC store is coming to Concord.
The state Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission on Wednesday approved a new location at 809 Church St., off Concord Parkway and next to an H&R Block.
There are two other ABC stores in Concord. An opening date of the new Church Street location was not immediately available.
Also in its monthly meeting Wednesday, the ABC Commission approved an ABC store location at 2210 Flagstone Lane, Unit 235, in Raeford, in Hoke County.
The state’s ABC Commission regulates the sale, transportation, manufacture, consumption and possession of alcoholic beverages. North Carolina is one of 17 states to regulate alcohol sales that way.
ABC stores have been popping up all over the Charlotte region recently – new locations recently opened on South and Wilkinson boulevards, for example. Troutman’s town board last summer approved to purchase land for the town’s first ABC store, too.
Comments