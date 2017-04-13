Specialty sporting goods store secures a new spot in South End

Inside Out Sports has found a new home in South End.
Inside Out, the only retailer in Charlotte specializing in products for triathletes, will open in a new space two doors down from its former location at 1514 S Church St., on the corner of Summit Avenue.
The retailer said on its Facebook page Wednesday that the plan is to be open for business within two weeks, and to host a grand re-opening celebration April 28. The new store will focus on bikes and accessories, and will continue to offer a variety of triathlon products on its website.
Inside Out closed its old location in South End last month because owner Cid Cardoso sold the space. At the time, the store’s management said that there was a “strong possibility” of maintaining a presence in Charlotte, with a focus on bikes.
Inside Out has operated its Charlotte store since 2006. The company also has locations in Raleigh and Cary.
Comments