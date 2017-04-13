What&#39;s In Store

What's In Store

April 13, 2017

Midtown fondue restaurant will close temporarily for renovations

By Katherine Peralta

The fondue restaurant Melting Pot is closing temporarily at King’s Court in midtown Charlotte to undergo a renovation that will create a “brighter, more modern” atmosphere.

Construction on the 5,300 square-foot restaurant begins April 17, according to a statement Thursday from Lat Purser, the Charlotte firm that owns King’s Court. The restaurant will be closed then through April 20, and will reopen April 21.

The renovation includes an expanded bar area with high-top tables, and the addition of new design materials including natural stone and reclaimed wood.

The restaurant also recently re-signed its lease, meaning it will remain at King’s Court for at least 12 more years, Lat Purser said.

The Melting Pot has anchored the midtown shopping center since 1989. The restaurant operates one other area restaurant at Lake Norman.

