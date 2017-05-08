Looking for a job? Charlotte cable provider is hiring dozens of technicians

Charter Communications, which bought Time Warner Cable last year, is hiring field technicians for its Spectrum brand in Charlotte. To fill the positions, the cable provider is hosting a hiring event Tuesday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. at its Arrowood location, where the new hires will be based.
The company plans to fill 26 new positions within the next few months, according to Charter spokesman Scott Pryzwansky.
Technicians are responsible for traveling to customer sites to inspect equipment, address user concerns, diagnose service issues, handle installations and disconnects, configure systems and educate customers, Charter said in a statement Monday.
During the hiring event, applicants can learn about the jobs, including pay and training. Spectrum will conduct on-site interviews, and those interested should bring two copies of their resume. Those interested must apply online and complete an assessment before the event.
More information about the local jobs is available online here by using #192727BR in the keywords search box.
Spectrum is Charter Communications’ Internet, TV and phone service brand. Following its $55.1 billion purchase of Time Warner Cable last year, Charter has about 530,000 households in the region, making it Charlotte’s dominant cable provider, according to Nielsen figures.
Pryzwansky declined to say how many people Charter currently employs in the Charlotte area. Last October, the company said it was laying off 258 people in Charlotte. As of last fall, the company employed almost 1,400 at its offices on Crescent Executive Drive. Charter has said it plans to add 20,000 jobs as it integrates its business with Time Warner Cable.
