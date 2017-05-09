New liquor store proposed for south Charlotte near Waverly

A proposed ABC store would open next year near the new Waverly development in south Charlotte.
The NC Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission on Wednesday is scheduled to vote on a proposed new liquor store at 10796 Golf Links Dr., according to the state ABC board’s minutes. The building will be between 7,000-9,000 square feet.
The store would open in late 2018.
The next closest ABC store to a new one near Waverly would be the one on Weddington Road in Matthews, which is about 3.3 mile away, according to the state’s ABC board, which regulates the sale, transportation, manufacture, consumption and possession of alcoholic beverages. North Carolina is one of 17 states to regulate alcohol sales that way.
The nearby development Waverly is one of the largest mixed-use developments underway in Charlotte. It includes apartments, for-sale houses, retail and offices. It is anchored by a Whole Foods.
ABC stores have been springing up all over the Charlotte region recently – new locations recently opened on South and Wilkinson boulevards, for example. The state ABC board also last month approved a new store in Concord.
Comments