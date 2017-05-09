New shopping center northeast of Charlotte will have a Publix, other retailers

Construction has begun on a new shopping center in Harrisburg, about 20 miles northeast of Charlotte, that will be anchored by a Publix supermarket.
Charlotte-based developer Lat Purser is behind Harris Square, a 67,200 square-foot complex on the bustling corner of N.C. 49 and Harrisburg Veterans Road. The 49,000 grocery store will be the first Publix in Harrisburg, and the second in Cabarrus County, Lat Purser said in a statement Tuesday.
Along with the new Publix, Harris Square will include 15,600 square feet of shop space, two freestanding 3,000 square-foot retail buildings and six outparcels that will be available for lease, Lat Purser said.
Harris Square is expected to open sometime in early 2018, the company said.
“Harris Square will deliver a dynamic mix of shops, restaurants and service providers in the heart of Harrisburg, one of the Charlotte region’s most desirable and fastest growing communities,” said Jimmy Penman, director of leasing for Lat Purser.
Publix said early last year that its new Harrisburg store will employ between 125-150 people. The new Publix is across the street from a Lowes Foods and a Food Lion, also about 1.5 miles up the street from Harris Teeter, its closest local competitor.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments