New store coming this fall to SouthPark mall

A home furnishings store called Ballard Designs is opening this fall in SouthPark mall.
This will be the first North Carolina store for Ballard Designs, which traditionally has been an online and catalog-based retailer. The SouthPark store is near Dillards and across from Old Navy.
Ballard specializes in furniture, bed and bath items, lighting, drapery, decor, outdoor furniture and more.
The home goods retailer has been expanding its brick-and-mortar concept in order to draw in new customers with an in-person experience that focuses on personalized design, according to pymnts.com, a digital publication focused on payments and e-commerce. Two other stores will open in Massachusetts and New York this year.
Ahead of the Charlotte opening, Ballard is hiring for several in-store positions, according to its website. An exact opening date was not immediately available.
