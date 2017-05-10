Cycle studio opening this summer in South End

A cycle studio called Total Cyclist is relocating its midtown location to South End. It will reopen this summer.
The fitness company, which also has a location in south Charlotte, will be at 1514 South Church St., just down the street from The Brass Tap and Wooden Robot.
The move takes place in June, and the South End studio opens July 1, according to Chad Andrews of Total Cyclist.
Total Cyclist is an indoor training center that offers classes for cyclist and triathletes. The studio’s current midtown location (its 3,500 square-foot flagship studio, according to its website) is at 601 S. Kings Dr., in the shopping complex across from Sugar Creek Greenway that contains Mama Ricotta.
It’s unclear what will take Total Cyclist’s midtown spot.
Comments