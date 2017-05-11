‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ restaurant hiring 100 before Matthews opening

Metro Diner, a chain made famous on the popular Food Network shoe “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” is hiring for more than 100 new restaurant jobs ahead of its upcoming opening in Matthews.
The location at 10412 E. Independence Blvd. is Metro Diner’s second area location – a first opened on Pineville-Matthews Road last month.
The diner in Matthews is hiring for full-time and part-time positions, including servers, hosts, cooks and kitchen staff, according to a statement this week. Those interested can apply online.
The restaurant – open for breakfast, lunch and dinner – specializes in southern-inspired menu items like a spiced apple and cheddar omelet, fried chicken, hand-cut home fries, shrimp and grits and more. Most dishes are priced under $15, the diner has said.
Metro Diner was started in 1992 in Jacksonville, Fla. It was featured on Guy Fieri’s Food Network show in 2010.
Comments