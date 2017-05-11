New liquor store coming to south Charlotte

A new liquor store is coming soon to a spot near Waverly, the largest mixed-use development underway in Charlotte.
At its monthly meeting on Wednesday, the NC Alcoholic Beverage Commission approved a store at 10796 Golf Links Dr. The new location is expected to open in late 2018.
The nearby development Waverly is one of the largest mixed-use developments underway in Charlotte. It includes apartments, for-sale houses, retail and offices. It is anchored by a Whole Foods.
There seems to be a growing number of ABC stores across the Charlotte region recently – new locations recently opened on South and Wilkinson boulevards, for example. The state ABC board also last month approved a new store in Concord.
And the state ABC board said this week that it will consider a request for an ABC store in Lake Lure at its June meeting.
Comments