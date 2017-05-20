Upscale nail salon opens Sunday in SouthPark

An upscale nail salon called Anthony Vince’ Nail Spa is opening its first location in the Carolinas Sunday in SouthPark.
The salon will be in a 3,566 square-foot space in the Specialty Shops at SouthPark, the shopping center on Morrison Boulevard across from SouthPark Mall.
Anthony Vince’ Nail Spa offers a variety of salon services, including manicures and pedicures. To celebrate its grand opening Sunday, the spa will have live entertainment and complimentary refreshments. The salon will also be giving away 100 free manicures and pedicures, and offering 20 percent off all services until June 6.
The salon said it will take both walk-in and appointment visits.
The Specialty Shops at SouthPark also recently added Thrive, a “holistic lifestyle” concept that offers medical services like gynecological care.
