Several Charlotte museums to offer free admission to military personnel this summer

Several Charlotte museums are offering free admission to military personnel now through Labor Day.
The Charlotte Museum of History, Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, Levine Museum of the New South and Mint Museum are all participating as Blue Star Museums, a collaboration between the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums across the U.S. to offer free admission this summer to active-duty military personnel and their families.
Elsewhere outside Charlotte, several other museums will be participating, including the President James K. Polk State Historic Site, the Matthews Heritage Museum and the Hickory Museum of Art. A full list of participating museums in North Carolina can be found here.
“While we offer a discount to military personnel throughout the year, we are proud to extend free admission to military families this summer, giving them an opportunity to explore Charlotte’s history and culture,” said Kathryn Hill, Levine’s president and CEO, in a statement from the museum.
This year, Blue Star Museums represent fine arts museums, science museums, history museums, nature centers and dozens of children’s museums across the country.
The National Endowment of the Arts, the federal agency helping to fund the museum’s military initiative, would see its funding eliminated under President Donald Trump’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2018.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments