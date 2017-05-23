Rolled ice cream shop coming soon to SouthPark

Charlotte’s first rolled ice cream shop is opening soon at SouthPark mall.
Nom Nom will be in the West Plaza Wing near Victoria’s Secret and Fabletics, according to a spokeswoman for Simon Property Group, which owns SouthPark.
Simon’s website describes the new shop as a Hibachi-style ice cream kiosk. The popular dessert is made by scraping ice cream off a frozen slab, then forming it into rolls.
Nom Nom will be the first rolled ice cream shop in the city. Elsewhere in the Charlotte area, a similar concept called Jolly Rolls has shops in Matthews and Indian Land.
An exact opening date was not immediately available.
