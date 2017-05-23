Biscuit sandwich restaurant will open its first NC location in South End

A breakfast restaurant called Holler & Dash Biscuit House will open its first North Carolina location in South End. It will be in the newly redeveloped Sedgefield shopping center anchored by Harris Teeter.
Holler & Dash signed its lease last week for a 2,500 square-foot space at 2725 South Blvd., the spot closest to the grocery store, according to Aston Properties. This is the first tenant, other than Harris Teeter, that has signed in the new development.
Tennessee-based Holler & Dash, a concept developed by the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, has a “biscuit-inspired menu” that includes southern fare like grits and an assortment of biscuit sandwiches, like one with fried chicken and pimento cheese, and another with fried pork and blackberry butter, according to its website. It will also have a selection of local craft beers and fair-trade coffee.
Customers will have the option to place orders at the counter, at a kiosk by the front door or online, a spokeswoman for Holler & Dash said.
The restaurant has four other locations in Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.
Other than the Harris Teeter, the Sedgefield shopping center includes about 14,000 square feet of retail space. Work on the $190-million mixed-use development is expected to wrap up this year. It will also include 300 apartment units.
Sedgefield is the original site of the grocer’s second-ever store, and it operated there until 1988. The store’s retro design is a nod to its heritage, developers have said.
An opening date for Holler & Dash was not immediately available. The Holler & Dash spokeswoman declined to comment further on the restaurant’s Charlotte plans.
