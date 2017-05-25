Construction begins soon at Atherton Mill in South End

Construction begins soon on the Atherton Mill site in South End, and the location’s popular farmers market is changing locations to a nearby spot at the mill in the meantime.
According to developer Edens, the market reopens in its temporary spot May 27, and is hosting a grand re-opening on June 3.
The re-opening celebration lasts from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. in the mill building, Edens said. Pastries from Carolina Artisan Bread will be served in the morning, followed by a lowcountry boil from Southend Stew after that. The event will also include live music and beer.
Edens, which owns Atherton as well as the Park Road Shopping Center, said most vendors will only be open on Saturdays. Bookout Blooms and Not Just Coffee will be open during the week, though, and Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen will be open depending on class schedules.
Columbia-based Edens is overhauling the mill site to add apartments, shops and more parking. The first phase of the redevelopment includes renovating and overhauling the tenant lineup at the Parks-Cramer building – the historic mill portion of the site.
A spokeswoman for Edens declined to elaborate on the first phase of construction.
