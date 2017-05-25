The Atherton Mill Market in South End in a 2015 file photo
The Atherton Mill Market in South End in a 2015 file photo John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
The Atherton Mill Market in South End in a 2015 file photo John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
What&#39;s In Store

What's In Store

Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

What's In Store

May 25, 2017 6:15 AM

Construction begins soon at Atherton Mill in South End

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

Construction begins soon on the Atherton Mill site in South End, and the location’s popular farmers market is changing locations to a nearby spot at the mill in the meantime.

According to developer Edens, the market reopens in its temporary spot May 27, and is hosting a grand re-opening on June 3.

The re-opening celebration lasts from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. in the mill building, Edens said. Pastries from Carolina Artisan Bread will be served in the morning, followed by a lowcountry boil from Southend Stew after that. The event will also include live music and beer.

Edens, which owns Atherton as well as the Park Road Shopping Center, said most vendors will only be open on Saturdays. Bookout Blooms and Not Just Coffee will be open during the week, though, and Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen will be open depending on class schedules.

Columbia-based Edens is overhauling the mill site to add apartments, shops and more parking. The first phase of the redevelopment includes renovating and overhauling the tenant lineup at the Parks-Cramer building – the historic mill portion of the site.

A spokeswoman for Edens declined to elaborate on the first phase of construction.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Demolition for Concourse A expansion begins at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Demolition for Concourse A expansion begins at Charlotte Douglas International Airport 1:10

Demolition for Concourse A expansion begins at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Tinselbox Holiday Pop-up Shop opens at the Foundation for the Carolinas 1:26

Tinselbox Holiday Pop-up Shop opens at the Foundation for the Carolinas

One last hearing before the vote 1:54

One last hearing before the vote

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos