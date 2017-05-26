Popular trampoline park plans location No. 2 in Charlotte

It looks like Charlotte is getting another Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
According to building permits filed this week, the area’s second Sky Zone trampoline and entertainment park would be at 7325 Smith Corners Boulevard in north Charlotte. The paperwork calls for a change of use of a single-story warehouse/showroom to a Sky Zone entertainment center.
The project would also include additional parking, and revisions to existing driveway.
Sky Zone is a chain of indoor trampoline parks that offer a slew of activities, including freestyle bouncing, fitness classes, birthday parties, dodgeball and more.
A representative from the company could not be reached to comment on additional details, including a projected opening date of the new Charlotte location.
Sky Zone operates one other area location in Pineville near Carolina Place Mall. That location opened in 2014 in a former PetSmart store.
