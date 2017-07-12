Potbelly to open second Charlotte location in SouthPark

Potbelly Sandwich Works is opening its second location in the Charlotte area early next year in SouthPark.
The new restaurant will be in the Piedmont Town Center, the south Charlotte complex off Fairview Road that includes Brio Tuscan Grill, George’s Brasserie and Del Frisco’s.
Owner/operator Shak Patel, who opened Charlotte’s first Potbelly uptown in the old Salsarita’s spot earlier this year, is signed on to open a total of four Potbelly franchises in Charlotte. But, Patel says, “I’m sure the city can handle more with the responses we’re getting.”
Patel says he picked the newest SouthPark location because Potbelly’s fast-casual concept will appeal to the large number of working professionals in the area.
A Chicago-based chain, Potbelly’s offers toasted sub sandwiches, fresh-made salads, breakfast sandwiches, milkshakes, smoothies, soups and cookies.
