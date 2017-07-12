Gymboree to close 350 stores, including three in the Charlotte region

The children’s clothing retailer Gymboree announced this week it is closing 350 stores nationwide as part of a massive, previously announced restructuring. Six North Carolina Gymboree stores will close, including the one at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall and at Hickory’s Valley Hills Mall.
The company also owns the children’s apparel store Crazy 8, and will be closing three North Carolina stores, including in Hickory’s Valley Hills Mall. Gymboree’s Janie and Jack brand is closing seven stores, although none are in North Carolina.
Gymboree did not say when the individual store closings would take place, but closing sales at the affected stores are scheduled to begin July 18, the San Francisco-based retailer said in a statement.
“With the right size store base, the company will be able to focus resources on locations with the greatest potential and improve the profitability of the overall business,” Gymboree said.
Gymboree filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy last month. As part of an agreement with lenders and stakeholders, the retailer agreed at the time on a restructuring.
A full listing of the affected stores can be found on the company’s website.
From Macy’s to Hhgregg to The Limited, national retailers, pressured by e-commerce and changing shopper habits, have closed dozens of stores in the Charlotte area as they consolidate their overall brick-and-mortar footprint to cut costs.
