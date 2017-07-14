You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts Friday for 80 cents

To celebrate its 80th anniversary, Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen original glazed donuts on Friday for 80 cents.
The offer is good with the purchase of one dozen doughnuts at regular price at participating Krispy Kreme locations, the Winston-Salem restaurant chain says.
Krispy Kreme has been prompting the offer all week on its social media pages, including a few posts with Shaquille O’Neal. The retired NBA star, who owns a Krispy Kreme in Atlanta, handed doughnuts in New York’s Time Square Thursday, according to several news reports.
Fans have been celebrating the anniversary special with posts on social media using the hashtag #OriginalGlazed.
Krispy Kreme operates seven stores in the Charlotte region, according to its website.
A3: Of course! Our friend @Shaq threw us a birthday bash passing out #OriginalGlazed doughnuts in Times Square #KKDtrivia pic.twitter.com/16sJKD43Bn— krispykreme (@krispykreme) July 13, 2017
Comments