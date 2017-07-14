In this April 17, 2008, file photo, a customer picks up doughnuts at the drive through at a Krispy Kreme store in Matthews. To celebrate its 80th anniversary, Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen original glazed donuts on Friday for 80 cents.
In this April 17, 2008, file photo, a customer picks up doughnuts at the drive through at a Krispy Kreme store in Matthews. To celebrate its 80th anniversary, Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen original glazed donuts on Friday for 80 cents.
Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

July 14, 2017 7:26 AM

You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts Friday for 80 cents

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

To celebrate its 80th anniversary, Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen original glazed donuts on Friday for 80 cents.

The offer is good with the purchase of one dozen doughnuts at regular price at participating Krispy Kreme locations, the Winston-Salem restaurant chain says.

Krispy Kreme has been prompting the offer all week on its social media pages, including a few posts with Shaquille O’Neal. The retired NBA star, who owns a Krispy Kreme in Atlanta, handed doughnuts in New York’s Time Square Thursday, according to several news reports.

Fans have been celebrating the anniversary special with posts on social media using the hashtag #OriginalGlazed.

Krispy Kreme operates seven stores in the Charlotte region, according to its website.

