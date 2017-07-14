Jason Aldean performs at PNC Music Pavilion in a 2014 file photo. Live Nation said Friday it is bringing free Cisco Wi-Fi to its 30 outdoor amphitheaters, including the one in Charlotte.
What&#39;s In Store

Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

New Wi-Fi now available PNC Music Pavilion

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

July 14, 2017 12:14 PM

Posting photos and videos to Instagram and Snapchat from concerts at PNC Music Pavilion should now be much easier.

The outdoor music arena in northeast Charlotte now has new, free Wi-Fi. The software company Cisco is the official partner of Live Nation, which is adding the service to 30 of its outdoor amphitheaters by the end of the year, Cisco said in a statement Friday.

Cisco and Live Nation say they want to deliver “a live concert experience that is more shareable” – 72 percent of fans are active on social media during a live event, according to Live Nation data.

By offering the free Wi-Fi, Live Nation can also access data about the fans using it.

The free Wi-Fi can be accessed using the name “Fan-Fi,” Cisco said.

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

