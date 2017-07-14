New Wi-Fi now available PNC Music Pavilion

Posting photos and videos to Instagram and Snapchat from concerts at PNC Music Pavilion should now be much easier.
The outdoor music arena in northeast Charlotte now has new, free Wi-Fi. The software company Cisco is the official partner of Live Nation, which is adding the service to 30 of its outdoor amphitheaters by the end of the year, Cisco said in a statement Friday.
Cisco and Live Nation say they want to deliver “a live concert experience that is more shareable” – 72 percent of fans are active on social media during a live event, according to Live Nation data.
By offering the free Wi-Fi, Live Nation can also access data about the fans using it.
The free Wi-Fi can be accessed using the name “Fan-Fi,” Cisco said.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
