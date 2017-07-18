Vibe5 instructor Jaimis Huff
What&#39;s In Store

What's In Store

Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

What's In Store

July 18, 2017 6:00 AM

New fitness concept coming soon to SouthPark

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

A new fitness concept called Vibe5 is coming to SouthPark.

Vibe5 (pronounced “vibes”) opens July 31 in the Morrison shopping center, the south Charlotte complex that also includes Capitol and Earth Fare, according to a statement from the company Monday.

The build out of the studio, which is in the old Laughing Buddha space, will be finished on Friday, a spokeswoman said.

The “5” in the new concept’s name stands for yoga, strength training, cardio, youth programs and community and corporate events, Vibe5 said. The concept was started by Charlotte entrepreneurs Roni Pinch and Amy Radke.

Vibe5 will offer a variety of yoga classes – including unconventional types like hip-hop yoga, as well as vinyasa flow yoga – along with cardio classes (boot camp), cross-training youth programs and various corporate events.

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

