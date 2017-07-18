Organic juice bar continues its rapid expansion throughout Charlotte

The organic juice and smoothie bar Clean Juice is continuing its rapid expansion throughout the Charlotte area.
Clean Juice, which opened in June on Camden Road in South End, will add additional locations in the Kingsley Town Center in Fort Mill next month, and in Rea Farms Village on Providence Road next summer, the juice chain said in a statement Monday.
So far, Clean Juice has 62 franchises signed. Three are scheduled to open within the next year, the company says.
Founders Kat and Landon Eckles decided to start expanding the Clean Juice concept last year. After moving down to the Lake Norman area from New Jersey in the summer of 2014, the Eckleses opened their first Clean Juice in Birkdale Village in 2015.
Clean Juice sells plant-based juices, smoothies and snacks. In addition to South End, it has other nearby locations in Concord, Northlake, Davidson, Stonecrest. Locally, other stores are planned in SouthPark, Plaza Midwood, Steele Creek, Mooresville and uptown Charlotte – along with several other U.S. markets.
The Chambers Group is the broker representing Clean Juice in its Charlotte expansion.
